BJP Files Complaint Against BRS MLC For Using Abusive, Foul Language Against Telangana Guv

A day after Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) MLC Kaushik Reddy allegedly used abusive language against the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, BJP on Friday filed a complaint against Reddy for using foul language against the Governor. A BJP corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation filed a complaint against the abusive BRS MLC at a police station in Hyderabad.

#BREAKING | BJP files complaint against BRS MLC for using abusive and foul language against Telangana Governor.



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/yPHSMc4fMr — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2023

BRS MLC Uses Abusive Language Against Telangana Governor

The ongoing tussle between Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan intensified after Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) MLC Kaushik Reddy on Thursday allegedly used abusive language against the Governor.

Backing KCR, Reddy hit out at the Telangana Governor as she has allegedly held on to a few bills that the BRS is demanding to be passed. "You (Governor) are speaking whatever you want and frustration can be seen on your face and a smile too disappeared on your face. Today you are speaking, I am asking which constitution is the governor following," Reddy was heard saying in a video.

"KCR government is elected by the people. KCR government is blessed by the people. Among 119 MLAs, 105 MLAs belong to the BRS Party. All MLAs and MLCs have passed the bills and those bills have not been cleared by Governor who is sitting on them," Reddy further said.

The face-off between Telangana Governor and CM heated up after the latter skipped the Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. Accusing KCR of 'undermining the Republic Day activities', Soundararajan herself unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhawan and lambasted the former.

Upset over KCR's action, Soundararajan sent him an open message saying it will be etched in the state's history that the Consitution of India was not respected in Telangana. The face-off between the two is not new as in September 2022, the Governor attacked KCR's government alleging that she was facing discrimination for being a woman after she completed three years in office.