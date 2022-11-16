BJP Files Complaint Against Party Member For Filing Nomination Using Stolen Symbol

The Delhi BJP has filed a police complaint against a member of its legal cell, Hari Om Gupta, for filing nomination for the MCD polls by allegedly stealing a letter for symbol allocation for the Chandni Chowk ward, party leaders said on Wednesday.

Gupta and his wife Surekha Gupta, a former councilor from Chandni Chowk, were suspended from the party for six years on the directions of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, said separate letters issued by Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

Gupta, however, told PTI that the allegation against him was false and that he had filed his nomination after a nod from the party.

"Why would I do such a thing and steal the symbol? I filed the nomination papers from Chandni Chowk after getting a nod from a senior Delhi BJP functionary," he claimed.

A senior office bearer of the Delhi BJP associated with allocation of symbols to official candidates for the MCD polls said extra copies of letterheads signed by the party president had come. One such copy was "stolen", which was used by Gupta, he claimed.

The BJP has fielded Ravinder Kaptan as its candidate from the Chandni Chowk ward. A complaint was filed by the party for registration of an FIR in the matter at the IP Estate police station, said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Voting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take place on December 4. Counting of votes will be held on December 7.