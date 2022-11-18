BJP Files Complaint Against TMC MLA Over 'only Illegal Bangladeshi Supporters' Remark

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Khokon Das stirred controversy by allegedly asking TMC workers to ensure that only those Bangladeshi immigrants who support the ruling party in the state find a place in the voters’ list, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer. BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that an FIR should be filed against the TMC leader and a detailed probe should be conducted.

The BJP leader said, "We have filed a complaint with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on the statement made by TMC Khokon Das. We demand that an FIR should be filed and a probe should be conducted."

BJP files complaint against TMC MLA

In the complaint letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, BJP asserted that TMC has instructed that only the names of those 'who belong to the Trinamool family and no extra should be included' in the electoral rolls.

The complaint letter further reads, "Yesterday, November 17, TMC MLA Khokan Das gave a speech at the Town Hall and clearly instructed to include only the names of those who belong to the Trinamool family in the electoral rolls. The TMC leader further said that those who do 'Hindu Hindu' vote for BJP, so their names should not be included."

BJP in the complaint letter further mentioned that they have been facing non-cooperation from the district administration at various levels. BJP further asserted, "While the DEO/ ERO/ other officials are supposed to make available an adequate number of forms (BLA2), are in many cases refusing and, suggesting we approach them at the end of November. It is the speeches of AITC leaders like the one mentioned herein is an indication to the District Administration not to cooperate."

In the letter, BJP mentioned that since the start of the revision process on November 9, we have been getting reports from many districts of non-cooperation from concerned officials. "In most cases, these officials expressed helplessness due to pressure from the top. Due to a lack of physical evidence. we had not brought this to your notice earlier," the letter added.

Further demanding immediate action against the said TMC MLA, BJP said that there should be remedial measures at the District administration levels. According to sources, in addition to the complaint letter, the BJP has also attached a USB drive with a video in it and a set of newspaper cuttings.

Here's the complaint letter written by BJP

'Ensure illegal Bangladeshi immigrants supporting TMC are placed on the voters’ list': TMC MLA

TMC MLA Khokan Das, in the video that has gone viral on social media, is heard saying, “Many new people are coming from Bangladesh. Many of these people vote for BJP based on Hindu sentiments. Please ensure that only those who support our party get a place on the voters’ list.”

Here's the video of TMC leader Khokan Das

Bardhaman Dakshin TMC MLA Khokan Das issuing sermons to Booth level TMC workers, how to pick & choose between Bangladeshi Infiltrators before getting their names included in the Electoral Roll (Voter List) before the Panchayat Elections, along with a caution:

'AVOID HINDUS'. pic.twitter.com/Ekix3AYVrv — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 17, 2022

TMC MLA Khokan Das made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in West Bardhaman. This comes at a time when West Bengal is revising the draft electoral roll.