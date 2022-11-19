BJP Files Police Complaint Against Satyendar Jain & Kejriwal After Tihar Tapes Exposé

After Republic TV's exposé on Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail, BJP filed a police complaint against the incarcerated AAP Minister on Saturday. The copy of the complaint submitted by a delegation led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Tajinder Bagga, and Parvesh Sahib Singh to the Station House Officer of the Hari Nagar Police Station, Delhi was accessed by Republic TV. They contended that Jain not only violated several provisions of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 but also set a very wrong precedent at the Tihar jail.

The complaint read, "It can be seen that Satyendar Jain has only taken illegal powers in his hand but he is trying his level best to set a very wrong precedent in jail which will in long run affect the smooth functioning of the jail. You are requested to take the matter into your hand and strict action be taken against Satyendar Jain. It is further requested that the copy of the same be also sent to the IG Prisons so that he can take cognizance of the matter and the same be investigated by the concerned authorities."

The BJP leaders also claimed that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was forced to provide all the VVIP facilities to Jain as he was also involved in Hawala transactions. Thus, they asked the police to register a case against Kejriwal, Jain, and other jail officials under various sections of the IPC and jail manual. Speaking to the media outside the police station, BJP's Manjinder Sirsa revealed that his party will also seek the intervention of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and President Droupadi Murmu to ensure that Jain is sacked from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.

Here's the complaint copy:

Satyendar Jain gets VVIP treatment

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in the Tihar jail which shows that the prison manual was violated. In the videos from September 13, he is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service. This special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9.

However, AAP defended the VVIP treatment citing that Jain was "unwell". Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader. He maintained that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries.