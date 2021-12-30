BJP Fumes Over Kalicharan's Arrest; 'when Will Cong Arrest Those Who Insulted Lord Ram?'

The arrest of the Kalicharan Maharaj has created ripples in the politics of Raipur, where the BJP netas have pinned the blame on the Congress regime for organising the ‘Dharm Sansad’ and have also questioned them when will they arrest those who have insulted Hindu deities?

Commenting on the arrest of the Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who has made it in the headlines after passing derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, Former Chhattisgarh CM and senior BJP leader Raman Singh on Thursday said that the law is taking its course and the guilty will be charged.

BJP asks "when will they arrest those who insulted Lord Ram" after seer's arrest

In an attack directed at the ruling Congress party, Raman Singh asked when will the state government arrest those who have insulted Lord Ram. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Raman Singh said, “Law is taking its course. But the question which people of Chhattisgarh are asking is when will the Chhattisgarh Govt take action against those who are insulting Lord Ram? Govt should answer this.”

Besides, he maintained that the statement of the Hindu priest, who has a decent following on the social media platforms was condemnable and it was not appropriate to use abusive words for Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP has earlier sidelined itself from the controversial event, as the Ex-CM Raman Singh had previously stated that 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur was organised by Congress. He had alleged that the program was a result of Congress' internal politics, adding that BJP had no relation to it.

Kalicharan booked under sedition charges for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Raman Singh's statement comes after the Hindu seer, who unabashedly insulted the father of the nation by using an expletive and provoked people against a community was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police and was booked under sedition charges for hate speech.

He has been booked under these sections of the Indian Penal Code- 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B). Prior to this, another FIR was also filed against Kalicharan Maharaj in Tikrapara police station in Raipur on the complaint filed by former Raipur mayor, Pramod Dubey. After this, the Police thoroughly investigated the matter and the Godman was picked up from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho city. Speaking on the same, SP Raipur Prashant Agarwal informed that he was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham which is 25 km away from Khajuraho, where Police had arrested him.

Image: ANI/ PTI