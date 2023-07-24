BJP Functionary Arrested Over Derogatory Remarks On DMK Leaders

BJP Villupuram South district president Kalivaradhan was arrested on Monday morning for making derogatory remarks on DMK MP Kanimozhi and her father former CM M Karunanidhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Tamil Nadu had conducted a slew of statewide protests on Sunday condemning the DMK government for not taking serious actions and for failing to hold important discussions with the Karnataka government over the Mekadatu issue. The protests took place in all the districts and constituencies throughout the state led by the local leaders.

In one such protest that took place in Vikravandi which comes under the south zone of the Villupuram district, the president of the south district V.A.T. Kalivaradhan spoke in front of the cadre and during his speech particularly, when he spoke about DMK MP and the party's deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, he had referred to her as Draupadi and stated that she has many husbands.

Similarly, while speaking about the Chief Minister's father and former CM of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi, he stated that he had come to Chennai on a ticketless train and had looted massively. At the same event, the BJP neta has taken a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin's sister Selvi as well by saying that she has been running a liquor manufacturing unit in Bengaluru and her job is to make liquor only.

While the DMK party is agitated by the derogatory speech made by the BJP neta, the DMK's Vikravandi town deputy secretary Chithra had filed a complaint with the Vikravandi police. Following, the complaint, the police arrested the BJP neta early on Monday morning and immediately produced him before the Vikravandi judge Selvam at his residence. Upon receiving judicial remand, the police have taken him to the Vepampattu prison.

While the police took the BJP neta Kalivaradhan to the prison, the local BJP cadre gathered near the premises and held protests condemning the arrest. They raised slogans against the DMK government for misusing the power and purposefully arresting BJP functionaries.

The police after forcing the BJP cadre to clear from the premises then locked the BJP neta in the prison. The BJP south district president V.A.T Kalivaradhan has been booked and arrested under sections 153, 504, 505 (1) C, IPC r/w 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.