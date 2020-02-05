'BJP Gaining From Shaheen Bagh' Claims Kejriwal; Says, 'Why Can't Amit Shah Unblock Road?'

As the BJP-AAP lock horns ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday noted that it was the BJP that is 'gaining the most' from the Shaheen Bagh protests. Accusing the saffron party of not having a poll plank apart from Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal said that the BJP will not be left with any issues to contest the elections on, if they unblock the roads near the protest site.

Asserting that he has no role to play at Shaheen Bagh as a chief minister, Kejriwal questioned if 'the most powerful man in the country', Home Minister Amit Shah couldn't one open blocked road. The AAP chief further accused the BJP of diverting the minds of people.

He said, "At this time BJP is gaining the most from Shaheen Bagh. They have no narrative in the entire elections apart from Shaheen Bagh. The issue of Shaheen Bagh is that a road is blocked by the protesters, which is causing a lot of difficulties to people. We demanded Amit Shah numerous times to open the roads. Amit Shah is the Home Minister. Amit Shah is the most powerful man in the country at this time, can't he open one road? He doesn't want to open it, for the sake of dirty politics."

"Because if he opens the blocked road, BJP won't have any issues left. The BJP is fighting the polls only on the issue of Shaheen Bagh. They want to divert the minds of people in Delhi. We say we'll make schools, they say Shaheen Bagh, I saw I'll make hospitals, they say Shaheen Bagh. There is no role of the chief minister in Shaheen Bagh. I can't do anything in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Police have to remove the road blockade, there is a problem of law and order. I can't comment on CAA and NRC. I have some limits. For law and order they have voted the Centre," Kejriwal added.

BJP on Shaheen Bagh

The BJP has persistently held the Opposition parties--Congress and AAP responsible for the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh. Prime Minister Modi on Monday claimed that the protests were not a coincidence, but a political experiment against national harmony, while addressing a rally in Delhi's Karkardooma area. Slamming the AAP and the Congress for politicising the protests, he claimed that the protests would have stopped after government assurances. Amit Shah on January 29 challenged Arvind Kejriwal to visit the anti-Citizenship law (CAA) protest site.

Over 50 days on, women have been at the forefront of the sit-in protest, ever since mid-December, at the Shaheen Bagh area to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

