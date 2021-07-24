BJP Goa To Launch Helpline For Flood-affected People; Centre Assures Assistance

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade announced that the party will launch a helpline to provide necessary assistance to the flood victims. On Saturday, BJP Goa has also urged the central government to provide all kinds of support to the flood-affected people. People are devastated by the drastic flood that occurred on Thursday and Friday in the state. Tanavade also appreciated the efforts of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who visited the flood-affected areas.

Mr. Tanavade said, "We are also appealing the Centre to support the state in these times of crisis. We are sure that, as in the past, this time too, the Centre will come for the rescue of the flood victims" He added, "Our party workers provided first response during the flood to the people and rescued many. We are proud of having such socially sensitive workers affiliated to our party."

PM Modi assured full assistance to Goa flood-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally contacted Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday, July 23, to enquire about the severe flood situation in various parts of Goa due to heavy rains. PM Modi assured the state’s Chief Minister of the Central Government’s full support and assistance to the State. Sawant tweeted,

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji called to inquire about the safety and well-being of the people in the prevailing flooding situation in Goa due incessant rains. The PM has assured full support and assistance to the State. @PMOIndia — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 23, 2021

Sawant also said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the extensive damage caused in the State due to continuous rain. The Goa Chief Minister tweeted, “Spoke to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. Briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State. The HM has assured all the necessary support for carrying out relief activities.”

Spoke to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. Briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State. The HM has assured all the necessary support for carrying out relief activities. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 23, 2021

Torrential rainfall has flooded Goa and caused heavy damages to houses, communication lines and rail and road traffics. Due to this, hundreds have been left stranded and without any access to relief support. CM Sawant asked the officials to immediately provide assistance after inspecting the areas submerged after heavy rains in several areas of Bicholim Taluka which has caused trouble to a lot of people. After his visit to inspect the area, Sawant tweeted, “Inspected the areas flooded due to incessant rains in various parts of Bicholim Taluka today, CM directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to people in distress. 23 people in Harvalem have been rescued and brought to safety.”

