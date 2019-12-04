BJP Going Slow Before Jharkhand Polls? 'Congress On Verge Of Extinction,' Says Gadkari

On Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari opined that the Congress was on the verge of extinction in Jharkhand. He downplayed the alliance forged by the Congress. Dismissing the notion that BJP was not fighting the election was as much enthusiasm after the party’s performance in Haryana and Maharashtra, Gadkari exuded confidence that the people of Jharkhand would vote for BJP due to the development in the last 5 years under Chief Minister Raghubar Das. He also contended that there was no anti-incumbency, emphasising that BJP would definitely win the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections.

On the Congress forging an alliance, Nitin Gadkari remarked, “Even last time they had contested together. Congress is on the verge of extinction. There is no hope left for the Congress.” He added, “We are fighting the elections with vigour and enthusiasm. Due to the development works carried out by Chief Minister Raghubar Das under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 5 years, there is trust and support of the people. I am confident that people will ensure the victory of BJP under the leadership of Raghubar Das for the development of a backward state like Jharkhand. This is my firm belief. I don’t think there is anti-incumbency. People will vote positively. Definitely, BJP will win.”

Assembly elections in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be conducted in five phases. While the first phase on November 30 registered a voter turnout of 62.87%, the other 4 phases are scheduled on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The result of the election will be declared on December 23. In the 2014 election, BJP had won a simple majority in the Jharkhand Assembly. The opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shibu Soren of JMM will be the CM face of this tie-up. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) are contesting the elections separately.

