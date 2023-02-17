BJP Hails EC For Declaring Shinde Camp Real Shiv Sena; ‘Decision In Favour Of Maharashtra’

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Friday, February 17, hailed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its decision in favour of the Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Terming the Election Commission’s decision lawful and ethical, the BJP claimed that the poll body’s verdict is in the interest of Maharashtra.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “The Election Commision today has given a very right decision not only by the spirit of law but by every means. It was Eknath Shinde who followed Balasaheb Thackeray and stood by Hindutva. The EC’s decision is in the interest of the whole political scenario of Maharashtra.”

#BREAKING | Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction | 'EC's decision is right and appropriate': BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar speaks to Republic after CM Eknath Shinde gets 'bow and arrow' symbolhttps://t.co/mT1LHI8VDn pic.twitter.com/NRsLWdJUaX — Republic (@republic) February 17, 2023

Slamming Uddhav Thackeray following the Election Commission’s decision, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that Uddhav Thackeray has lost everything. “He (Uddhav) betrayed Hindutva for the post of Chief Minister. Today, he has lost his party and his symbol.”

Big win for Eknath Shinde faction

In a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The EC verdict came after it observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It said that Sena's constitution, amended in 2018, was not on record of the poll panel.

The Election Commission’s decision came after both the Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray were involved in a fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The tussle over the party name and symbol began after Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year and termed his faction to be the ‘real Shiv Sena’.