'BJP Has Failed To Take The States Into Confidence On NPR': Congress Leader Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat alleged that there is an inherent fear and doubt amongst people that the NPR is the first step of taking forward the NRC. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, December 24, while speaking to ANI, ruled out any links between the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "NPR is the register of population, NRC is the register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes." He further clarified that any information obtained through NPR cannot be used for the NRC process. Shah also clarified that NPR was started by the Congress government and the BJP government is just carrying it forward.