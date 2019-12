Amid fretting protest across India over CAA, Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid along with opposition slammed the BJP government for challenging the idea of a united nation on Sunday, December 22. Expressing his disapproval he said, "they have lost the narrative." Commenting on the violence and deaths in Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid stated that this was meant to happen as the people have given the power to someone who doesn't understand what 'Human dignity' is.