BJP Has Turned 'Lord Ram Into Warrior' For Political Gain: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for an aggressive portrayal of 'ideals, source of devotion, and the reincarnation of God'. Speaking at an event, the former President of Chhattisgarh Congress said that it was unacceptable to see Lord Ram being depicted as a 'warrior-like figure' and Hanuman as a 'symbol of anger' to further the politics of polarisation.

"We believe in Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam (an ideal)....Before this, in the idols of him put up in temples, he was portrayed in a calm, sombre way...As soon as you would look at it, you would feel peace inside you...Similarly, Lord Hanuman...He is the amalgamation of knowledge, devotion and power...Sometimes he was depicted in the posture of devotion, sometimes power," Baghel was heard saying.

'Ram converted into warrior Rambo, Hanuman into symbol of anger'

The Chhattisgarh CM further said, "But in the last few days, we have seen that Lord Ram is being depicted as a warrior, Rambo... Also, Hanuman, I have noticed in the past few months, is being shown as a symbol of anger...You have seen the posters on car- the rage in his eyes, the messed-up flying hair."

#Watch | "Lord Ram, a symbol of dignity and calmness, in the past few years has been portrayed as a warrior, Rambo," says Bhupesh Baghel, CM Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/v8rkhuWqKB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 9, 2022

The statement comes as Baghel inaugurated his government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit’ project’s First Phase.

For the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh, the work of infrastructure development, restoration and beautification is being done at nine places under ‘Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit’.

The tourism department has identified 75 sites of Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh based on various research papers and ancient beliefs after discussion with historians. All the sites echo the stories of Ram, Laxman and Sita living in exile in the forests of Chhattisgarh.

(With agency inputs)