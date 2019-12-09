''BJP Has Used Muscle, Money Power To Win Karnataka Polls'': Congress Leader Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP government in Karnataka over their bypoll victory. Kharge said that the BJP used 'muscle power' and 'money power' to win the election. This statement of Kharge comes after BJP has won 7 seats and is leading in 5 seats. Meanwhile, Congress has two won seats and an independent MLA is leading in one seat.

Speaking to the media Kharge said, "They (BJP) cannot win every election. The BJP government has used muscle power, money power and those who have won were from Congress but due to the fear of BJP, they have left. We will look into the matter and find out the reason for our loss we will analyse and discuss over it."

BJP takes early lead

Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead of 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. BJP which fielded 13 of the 16 rebel MLAs, led the Congress which gained a lead in two seats and JD(S) which could not gain a single seat. Independent MLA is leading in one seat. Two seats from Maski and RR Nagar are still vacant.

Accepting defeat in the Karnataka by-polls on Monday Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundurao have resigned from their posts after the declaration of results, as per sources.

Current scenario

The halfway mark in the 225-seat Karnataka assembly is 112. BJP which held 105 seats in the truncated Assembly has now increased its total to 117. Currently, the JD(S)-Congress holds seats combined tally of 102 (JD(S)-34 seats, Cong-68). The by-polls which was necessitated by the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by Speaker Ramesh Kumar which made the Election Commission revise it to December 5 from October 21. This move was done as the Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs to contest in the Karnataka by-polls, post which 16 rebel MLAs promptly joined the BJP.

