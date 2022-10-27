BJP Calls Out Kejriwal Over Yamuna Pollution; Takes Boat Ride In Toxic Foam-covered River

In efforts to escalate the high-octane drama that unfolded after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site, the BJP has now called out the AAP supremo over the rising levels of pollution in river Yamuna.

In a bid to expose Kejriwal's inaction to tackle pollution in river Yamuna, the BJP leaders on Thursday reached the banks of the river and took a boat ride as well. BJP leaders, including Manoj Tiwari, were seen riding the boat in river Yamuna which was covered with a thick layer of toxic foam this year as well. Notably, the foam in the Yamuna is due to the rising levels of ammonia in the water body.

#BREAKING | BJP calls out Arvind Kejriwal over River Yamuna pollution; reaches banks of river, take a boat ride to expose AAP govt's inaction hours after Delih CM visited Ghazipur landfill site. Watch here - https://t.co/Gj7m5PmAO4 pic.twitter.com/2bDBsKEBHO — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2022

Notably, the ongoing tussle between the BJP and AAP over pollution and garbage dump sites comes ahead of the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation polls, which are likely to be held in the first week of December this year.

Kejriwal visits Gazipur landfill site

Amid the massive BJP-AAP faceoff over the national capital's largest garbage dump site, Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal along with his Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday. Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party, Kejriwal accused BJP of creating three huge garbage sites in the national capital in 15 years.

"BJP has gifted Delhi three huge garbage dumps in 15 years. They have made the lives of Delhi people miserable. This is not garbage mountains, but mountains of corruption by the BJP. I challenge them to show their work for Delhi, but any passerby here will tell you what AAP has done for them. We will take revenge on BJP by winning elections. I am Shravan Kumar for the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers also staged a protest against the ruling AAP government and stated that the entire work of the landfill in the area has been done by the BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and not by Kejriwal. The workers were seen waving black flags and flashing banners against the AAP government. They also raised slogans like 'Kejriwal wapas jao' (Kejriwal go back), and 'Kejriwal Chor hai' (Kejriwal is a thief).