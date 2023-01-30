BJP Hits Out At Jairam Ramesh For 'DDLJ' Remark, Slams Irony By Evoking 1962 Facts

Following Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s reaction to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's 'wrong news' remarks, BJP on Monday launched a counter attack on the party saying, “Irony dies a million times when a China apologist advises PM Modi government on China policy.”

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “It’s quite ironic to see that Jairam Ramesh is talking about Government of India’s China policy when in 1962 that the Congress ceded land to China when Nehru was the Prime Minister. Even recently, the Congress’ China policy was in shambles.”

“Gandhis are known to be close to Chinese, we know what happened with the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, so we all know that going on in the Congress party, " he added.

Jairam Ramesh, an abashed advocate of China: Amit Malviya

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for his DDLJ version for Union government’s policies on China, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “Jairam had covered himself with notoriety, during his ministerial stint in the UPA, for being an abashed advocate of China. So much so that even the mild mannered Dr Manmohan Singh had to rebuke him.”

Irony dies a million times when a China apologist advises Modi Govt on China policy. Jairam had covered himself with notoriety, during his ministerial stint in UPA, for being an abashed advocate of China. So much so that even the mild mannered Dr Manmohan Singh had to rebuke him. https://t.co/5Jzvnnf8w1 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 30, 2023

“As junior minister for Environment and Forest, Jairam Ramesh spoke effusively about Chinese expertise in building dams in Arunachal Pradesh, a territory China claimed as its own. Finally ‘bureaucratic hurdles’ prevailed and Jairam’s push failed,” Malviya added.

Questioning the senior Congress leader over enjoying the support of foreign media, the BJP IT cell head said, “Jairam Ramesh was such a brazen advocate of China’s interest in the UPA, that Chinese media and commentators routinely came out in his support. Quite unusual for a Minister in GoI to enjoy such confidence of foreign media. Whose interest was he serving?”

Malviya further attacked Jairam Ramesh for coining the term ‘Chindia’ (China + India) and for his push for greater ‘collaboration’ between the two countries. “Jairam’s proximity to the Gandhis, who enjoyed Chinese hospitality during Beijing Olympics, signed a party level MoU (details of which aren’t in public domain), received top dollars in RGF, compromised India’s interest in Doklam, raises several questions on both Jairam Ramesh and Gandhis,” he added.

Jairam’s proximity to the Gandhis, who enjoyed Chinese hospitality during Beijing Olympics, signed a party level MoU (details of which aren’t in public domain), received top dollars in RGF, compromised India’s interest in Doklam, raises several questions on both JR and Gandhis… pic.twitter.com/nayYdSxuuL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 30, 2023

Jairam Ramesh criticises Centre

Reacting to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's 'wrong news' remarks for the grand-old party, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the External Affairs Minister is playing a starring role in “PM Modi Sarkar's version of DDLJ”.

"The Modi government’s preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh has been summed up with DDLJ - Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify," Jairam Ramesh said, adding, “EAM Jaishankar's remarks are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government’s failed China policy.”

Here is my response to the most recent statements of the External Affairs Minister who is playing a starring role in Modi Sarkar's version of DDLJ. pic.twitter.com/UMpevHZ5vk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 30, 2023

Jairam Ramesh’s statement came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, January 29, hinted towards Congress and said that some people deliberately spread wrong news about the China issue, knowing it is not true. He said that this was being done for the sake of politics and that they spoke about some land which was taken by China in 1962, but gave the impression this happened recently.