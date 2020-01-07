UP BJP Prez Swatantra Hits Out At Priyanka Gandhi; Accuses Her Of 'funding' Violence

In a rather contentious statement, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has accused Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of 'funding' violence in Uttar Pradesh. Purporting that the Congress leader was bringing goons from other states to foment trouble, Singh asked 'Why is Gandhi disrupting the peace in the State?'. He further added that she was not doing the same in Madhya Pradesh and Rajashtan, where the Congress government is in power.

Backing the newly amended citizenship act, Singh hailed the BJP government for revolutionary decisions and ensured CAA came into existence and stated that CAA is meant for giving Indian nationality to refugees belonging to the minority community so that they can live a respectable life. Singh further clarified that CAA is not meant for withdrawing the nationality of any Indian Muslim and that the Opposition is misleading the people on this issue.

The statement of the BJP President comes a few days after Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar to meet the families of victims of the recent violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Previously, she had also visited the home of IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested by the police during the Lucknow anti-CAA protests. Bail has been granted to 12 people including Sadar Jafar, SR Darapuri on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each on Saturday, as per sources.

'Atmosphere of terror in UP': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 6 alleged that the killings of innocent people in Uttar Pradesh was continuing and accused the BJP government of completely failing to stop crimes in the State.

Tagging a news report about five people of a family killed at Soraon village, she tweeted: "The killings of people in Uttar Pradesh are continuing. Criminals do what they want at their own will. The BJP government has completely failed to stop crime."

"Criminals have murdered the entire family of Vijay Shankar Tiwari in Soraon village. There is an atmosphere of terror," the Congress leader posted in Hindi.

