BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Asks ‘Why Couldn't You Teach Digvijaya To Respect Army?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday over his party leader Digvijaya Singh’s disparaging comments aimed at the Indian Armed Forces and the Centre. Slamming Rahul Gandhi for not respecting the armed forces, BJP asked him to put illogical questions aside and look at the improved condition of the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Our country does not demand our soldiers to prove their martyrdom, it salutes their sacrifice. Digvijaya Singh had made Zakir Naik the ambassador of peace and had met the families of the terrorists killed in the Batla House encounter.”

“The Indian Army is our great asset and we are proud of the tradition, valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army. We should respect the army by rising above politics,” Prasad said, adding, “I ask Rahul Gandhi, why did it take him years to publicly state that he respected the institution of Armed Forces? The fact is he doesn't actually respect our forces.”

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his party leader’s comments on the armed forces, the former Union minister said, “Rahul Gandhi ji, even after walking thousands of kilometres with you, why couldn't you teach Digvijaya Singh to respect the Indian Army? That too inside Kashmir, it is a matter of great shame.”

“Instead of posing illogical and irrelevant questions, Rahul Gandhi should talk about the facts and figures. The prosperity unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 is unparalleled,” Ravi Shankar Prasad added.

Rahul responds to Digvijaya Singh’s remarks

Responding to his party leader’s comments, Rahul Gandhi said he and the party do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's comments on surgical strikes. He further stated that the armed forces do not need to give any proof of the 2016 surgical strike.

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh while addressing a rally in Jammu said, "They talk about the surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies."

Questioning the Centre, Singh said, "Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, every vehicle is checked there. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why was it not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."