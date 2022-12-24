BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For Walking With 'Tukde Tukde' Gang, Comments On Army

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out a Rahul Gandhi for walking with people belonging to the "tukde tukde gang" during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The saffron party asked how can he spread the love by walking with people who try to divide India.

Addressing a press conference, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi is talking about spreading love. But he is being accompanied by people who try to divide India. People belonging to 'tukde tukde' gang walked with him at different places during the Bharat Jodo yatra. How can he spread the love by walking with them?"

Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi does not respect the country's safety and security.

"You raised questions on Uri and asked proof for Balakot. Time and again you've insulted the Army. His has been the party, which enjoyed 'commissions' in the trade of defence equipment, and his has been the party, which makes a mockery of our honourable Army by giving unfortunate remarks about soldiers," Prasad said.

Prasad added that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of the country, the Indian Army did not even have bullet-proof jackets. "Today's India has strong Armed capabilities and is answering well, be it in Galwan or Tawang."

"Rahul Gandhi questioned the Indian Army again today. He is asking when will the land be returned? But when was the land taken? Video shows Army giving a befitting response in Tawang and he says Army 'pitti hain'. It's his party's strategy to make hateful remarks about Army," Prasad said.

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to stop singing his "ugly songs about religious unrest" in the country. The BJP leader said that under PM Modi's leadership the Muslim daughters of the nation are given unprecedented protection and welfare.

He also reminded Rahul Gandhi that India is now the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones after China. "Rahul Gandhi should know that Samsung and Apple phones are being made in India now," the 68-year-old politician said.