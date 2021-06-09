BJP Hits Out At TMC After Doctor's Assault In Hooghly; Hospital Staff Demands Action

Amid increased reports of assault on frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, another incident has now been reported from Hooghly. As per the reports, a doctor was attacked and assaulted by relatives of a patient in Hooghly's Pandua Rural Hospital after a 28-year-old patient lost his life at the doorstep of the hospital. Following this, the family members took the matter into their own hands and also vandalised the hospital. The doctors' body has therefore demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Doctor assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient; Doctors' body demands action

Some of the doctors and hospital staff present at the premises slammed the authority for lack of assistance. Speaking to the media, one of the individuals added that the police did not file an FIR initially. Moreover, he also alleged that the hospital staff is not getting an adequate supply of resources for treating COVID-19 patients.

"We are working tirelessly to save people amid COVID-19 pandemic and we are not getting a single day off. Lot of COVID-19 positive patients are coming here. The nurses are treating them without proper protection. We are not even getting adequate supply of gloves to treat the patients," an official from hospital said demanding action. "We also have families. The police did nothing for us and the FIR was filed only after we put pressure by going to the police station. Even the BDO did not cooperate not the CMHO. It is very pathetic that we did not get support from any authority." he added

BJP hits out at West Bengal government over the incident

The incident has triggered yet another faceoff between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP. The saffron party criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government for the issue of law and order in the state. In addition, it also alleged that the doctor was assaulted by TMC goons even as the police remains a mute spectator.

"It shows the actual law and order problem in the state of West Bengal and the apathy of the state government. A reputed doctor has been mercilessly beaten by TMC goons and rowdies. The police remains a mute spectator and there is no sight of the police." a BJP leader added

However, the TMC has said that doctors in the state are being looked after and taken care of by the state government. TMC MP Saugata Roy asserted that the party will protect doctors. Roy's statement comes in the aftermath of the attack of doctor in the state's Hooghly district.

"The doctors are being taken care of by Mamata Banerjee and the doctors do the government work. Don't worry, we will protect the doctors," said Saugata Roy.

Doctor attacked in Assam

Earlier last week, a doctor was brutally attacked and thrashed by a group of people after the death of a COVID-19 patient. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated swift action against the perpetrators and 24 persons were arrested in connection with the doctor's assault. Sarma has stated that he was personally monitoring the situation. Taking to Twitter, he had also informed that few people were identified among the 24 culprits who were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has repeatedly condemned the attack on doctors and has sought Prime Minister Modi's intervention in the matter.