BJP Hits The Streets To Support Sameer Wankhede; Slams MVA Govt For Targeting NCB Officer

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets on Tuesday in support of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede amid a string of allegations being raised against the officer by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Wankhede, who is currently investigating the controversial Mumbai drugs case, has been repeatedly targeted by Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik, who even accused the IRS officer of forging his documents to secure a government job.

Earlier this month, an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede had raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and claimed to have recovered drugs. The team arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case, along with others.

"Ever since NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has become active against the drug mafia, the Thackeray government has been targeting him," said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, as he led a signature campaign in support of the officer.

Several BJP supporters were seen displaying hoardings and marking their signature over a large whiteboard in support of Sameer Wankhede. They were also joined by other commoners, who threw their weight behind the NCB chief at the center of controversy.

वानखेडे के सम्मान में BJP मैदान में...

NCBके प्रमुख समीर वानखेडे जब से ड्रग्जमाफिया के खिलाफ सक्रिय हो गये तब से ठाकरे सरकार उनको टार्गेट कर रही है।

कांदिवली पूर्व में मेरे नेतृत्व में आज वानखेडे के समर्थन में स्वाक्षरी मुहीम का आयोजन किया था। लोग खुल के उनके समर्थन में आगे आये। pic.twitter.com/qTxw73miI2 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) October 26, 2021

Along with pictures from the campaign, Bhatkhalkar tweeted,

In honor of Wankhede, BJP has taken to the streets. Ever since NCB chief Sameer Wankhede became active against the drug mafia, the Thackeray government has been targeting him. Under my leadership in Kandivali East, today a signature campaign was organized in support of Wankhede. People came forward openly in his support.

Hitting out at the ruling party, the BJP MLA said,

Shiv Sena leaders who consider themselves the flagbearers of Marathi culture are involved in the defamation campaign of brave Marathi officer Sameer Wankhede. Why is the Chief Minister, who always rushes to defend Hindus, silent now? But we will not sit quietly and watch this spectacle. Sameer, we stand firmly with you.

BJP seeks FIR against Nawab Malik

Earlier on Monday, the BJP leader demanded an FIR against Nawab Malik for 'forging documents' of Sameer Wankhede and attempting to create a rift between the two communities. Bhatkhalkar wrote in his letter to Mumbai Police,

By displaying a fabricated birth certificate of a central government officer in social media, Nawab Malik is trying to create disharmony among religions. He is targeting an officer who is discharging his duty honestly and has been in the forefront to expose the nefarious designs of the drug mafia. Malik is targeting the officer for reasons best known to him but his act of uploading the forged birth certificate is an offence.

On Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accused the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director of using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Sharing Wankhede's purported birth certificate on Twitter, the Maharashtra Minister said, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede is a fraud. He has a birth certificate with the name 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'.

However, the NCB Director's family hit back at Malik and produced the actual documents to prove that his father's name is Dnyandev and that he belongs to the Hindu community.