BJP Holds ‘Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad’; Nadda Says Aim Is To Take Development To Villages

The BJP held a ‘Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad’ here with party president J P Nadda explaining that it was organised with an aim to take development to the villages and ensure 100 per cent coverage under government welfare schemes.

The two-day training programme was held for central and western states in which elected district panchayats presidents and vice-presidents of the party participated.

Nadda, who led the training session, said that over 125 district presidents and vice-presidents participated in the event.

“We first organised such a ‘Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad’ for North India in Surajkund and for East India in Howrah and now in this parishad in Daman, representatives from Central and West India are participating,” Nadda said.

The BJP president said their aim is to take development to the villages and ensure complete coverage under government welfare schemes.

“We want that weakest people of the country should be strengthened and to ensure 100 per cent saturation of government welfare schemes for the poor and marginalised,” he said.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political culture of the country and now BJP workers are determined to uplift the poor and those who have been left behind.

“Modi has given a call for ‘Quit India’ for corruption, dynastic rule and appeasement. BJP workers will work with determination for this too,” he said.

The PM’s programme of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ to pay homage to martyrs will run from villages of the country and the BJP will bring “mitti” (soil) from villages of martyrs to Delhi, he said.

Modi virtually addressed the training event for the elected representatives of district panchayats.

Nadda said the BJP will also hold such programmes for elected representatives of municipalities and municipal corporations in future.