BJP Holds Nationwide Protests Over Objectionable Remarks Against PM Modi By Pak Minister

The BJP cadres in Mumbai demonstrated against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council meeting, holding placards with the photo of Bhutto having a pig’s head. Notably, opposing the Pakistani Foreign Minister’s statement, BJP has planned a nationwide stir on December 17, Saturday. A massive group of BJP party worker gatherings were seen in Jammu to demonstrate against Bhutto’s remarks.

Moreover, the protests were also against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare’s statements addressed against Hindu deities and the Varkari community in Maharashtra.

Protests in Mumbai

A protestor said the Pakistani minister’s statement was highly condemnable, adding, “The statement was conscienceless and condemnable.” Further commenting on Andhare’s statement against Hindu gods, another protestor stated, “Shivsena has abandoned the Hindutva ideology, for example, 15-20 days back, Uddhav ji has said in Saamna (newspaper), we will win in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai on the basis of the arithmetic of Marathi and Muslim votes, which means he has left Hindutva.”

Apart from Mumbai, heavy protests took place in Jammu, where effigies of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistani flags were burnt. Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha cadres chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.

Osama Bin Laden dead but the Butcher of Gujarat lives



Modi was banned entering into USA till he became PM of India



Butcher of Gujarat became Butcher of Kashmir



RSS derived the inspiration from SS the elite force of Nazi Reich & Hitler & denies Mahatma Ghandi’s philosophy pic.twitter.com/55LmfgH4iQ — Ibrar Mir (BHUTTO), SVP PPP Europe (@IbrarAMir3) December 15, 2022

Bhutto’s remarks against PM Modi

The entire episode began with S Jaishankar’s statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) hitting out at Pakistan for harbouring Osama Bin Laden and also hatching the plan for the attack on the Indian Parliament, "While we search for the best solutions, what our discourse must never accept is the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonise before this Council."

In response, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied Osama Bin Laden is dead but the butcher of Gujarat is alive (referring to PM Modi), "He was banned from entering this country (United States) until he became the prime minister. This is the prime minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler's SS," he said.

IMAGE: Republic World