After Republic Media Network’s massive expose on Satyendar Jain receiving VVIP treatment in Tihar Jail in the national capital, BJP on Sunday protested against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Notably, a massive controversy erupted after the CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in Tihar showed him getting hand and leg massages.

#BREAKING | BJP protests against AAP in Delhi after VVIP treatment and massage for Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/M6rHOsDPC1 — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

'AAP ka spa': BJP stages protest

Staging a massive showdown in the national capital, workers of the saffron party chanted anti-AAP slogans at Pandit Marg in front of the Delhi BJP office. The protest with slogans of ‘AAP could not make Delhi like London, but it surely made Thailand in Tihar’, was led by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Speaking to Republic, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Today, we are congratulating and thanking our Chief Minister for ‘AAP ka Spa’ because they have not made Delhi into London but they have converted Tihar into Thailand. In the spa, you get massage services. A mantri who has not got bail for 5 months gets a head massage. Jain is getting VVIP treatments and also doing vasooli.”

“We are asking the Chief Minister when will you sack Satyendar Jain. When will you transfer him outside the Tihar Jail where you don’t have control? This is not physiotherapy. People do not get head and foot massages with oil in physiotherapy. The Physiotherapy Association has denied and objected to it. I want to know which prescription or doctor says watch LED TV and have mineral water,” Shehzad Poonawaal further asserted, while denouncing the AAP government in Delhi.

He added that NaMo Cyber Warriors are demanding the sacking of Satyendar Jain and that BJP will be forced to take legal action if the jailed Minister is not sacked by AAP.

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

AAP's mantri turns Tihar into 'massage parlour'

Violating the prison manual, AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, in the video accessed by Republic TV, can be seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service. Notably, this special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9.

#BREAKING | Explosive tape accessed by Republic: CCTV footage shows Arvind Kejriwal's Minister getting 5-star treatment in Tihar jail. Satyendar Jain was jailed in a money laundering case in September. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/BL309SoLUJ — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2022

'It is physiotherapy': AAP

Defending the jailed Minister after the CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment came out, AAP claimed that Jain got massages as he was 'unwell'. Following the incident, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while addressing a press briefing on Saturday, castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader. He maintained that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries.