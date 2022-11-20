Last Updated:

'AAP ka spa' | BJP Holds Showdown Against AAP In Delhi After Tihar Tape Exposé; Demands Jain's Sacking

BJP staged a massive protest against the Kejriwal government over the VVIP treatment for AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image:Republic


After Republic Media Network’s massive expose on Satyendar Jain receiving VVIP treatment in Tihar Jail in the national capital, BJP on Sunday protested against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Notably, a massive controversy erupted after the CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in Tihar showed him getting hand and leg massages. 

'AAP ka spa': BJP stages protest

Staging a massive showdown in the national capital, workers of the saffron party chanted anti-AAP slogans at Pandit Marg in front of the Delhi BJP office. The protest with slogans of ‘AAP could not make Delhi like London, but it surely made Thailand in Tihar’, was led by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. 

Speaking to Republic, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Today, we are congratulating and thanking our Chief Minister for ‘AAP ka Spa’ because they have not made Delhi into London but they have converted Tihar into Thailand. In the spa, you get massage services. A mantri who has not got bail for 5 months gets a head massage. Jain is getting VVIP treatments and also doing vasooli.”

“We are asking the Chief Minister when will you sack Satyendar Jain. When will you transfer him outside the Tihar Jail where you don’t have control? This is not physiotherapy. People do not get head and foot massages with oil in physiotherapy. The Physiotherapy Association has denied and objected to it. I want to know which prescription or doctor says watch LED TV and have mineral water,” Shehzad Poonawaal further asserted, while denouncing the AAP government in Delhi.

He added that NaMo Cyber Warriors are demanding the sacking of Satyendar Jain and that BJP will be forced to take legal action if the jailed Minister is not sacked by AAP.

AAP's mantri turns Tihar into 'massage parlour' 

Violating the prison manual, AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, in the video accessed by Republic TV, can be seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service. Notably, this special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9. 

'It is physiotherapy': AAP

Defending the jailed Minister after the CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment came out, AAP claimed that Jain got massages as he was 'unwell'. Following the incident, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while addressing a press briefing on Saturday, castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader. He maintained that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries. 

