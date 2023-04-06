BJP Inspired From Lord Hanuman's Can Do Attitude: PM Modi On Party's 44th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers on the occasion of BJP's 44th Foundation Day. He began his speech by expressing gratitude to all the party workers for working day and night and lauded them for being dedicated to “Maa Bharti”, Constitution, and the Nation.

As India is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti, the Prime Minister stated that BJP is following in the footsteps of lord Hanuman in order to fight against the evils of society and face big challenges. He added that the Karyakartas derive inspiration from the values, teachings and 'can do' attitude of Hanuman Ji which has helped the party in achieving all kinds of success.

BJP derive inspiration by Lord Hanuman’s Can Do Attitude: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "We all are celebrating Hanuman Jayanti in every corner of the country. Hanuman Ji has immense power, but he can use this power only when his self-doubt ends. Before 2014 India also had the same condition. Today, India has been relishing the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, as we have emerged much stronger and are capable to face ocean-like big challenges. Hanuman Ji has immense power and has can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for himself".

"Similarly, BJP derives inspiration from Lord Hanuman. The thing which is repeatedly mentioned in today's modern definition is the Can Do Attitude. If we see the whole life of Hanuman ji, then the determination power of Can Do Attitude at every step plays a huge role in bringing success for him," he added.

PM Modi further said that whenever Hanuman ji had to face the demons, he became equally harsh. In the same way, when it comes to corruption, dynasty politics, and deteriorating law and order situation, BJP becomes equally determined. "With this inspiration, BJP has also been trying to solve the problems of the people to bring results, will continue to do so, will continue to do so".

#LIVE | Today, India has made groundbreaking achievements and the nation is capable enough to fight against all kinds of conundrums: PM Modi on the party's 44th Foundation Day.#PMModi #BJP #BJPFoundationDay #JPNaddahttps://t.co/qbX3nE0uJB pic.twitter.com/KP26tu8AMm — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2023

'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' is BJP's mantra: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi shared the mantra of the saffron party which is 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. All that BJP had was 'Maatr Bhumi Ki Bhakti' and 'Lok Tantra Ki Shakti', i.e. the 'Devotion for the Motherland' and 'Power of the Democracy'. PM Modi asserted that since the very beginning, the party had deep faith in the intellect and values of the people of the country, which is the 'Mother of Democracy and this faith has been strengthening more and more, everyday.

'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' has been the Mantra and goal of our party. BJP has taken birth from the womb of Democracy, has been nourished and nurtured with the 'Amrit' of the Democracy, and has been deeply consecrated to strengthen the Constitution and Democracy," the prime minister added.

