BJP Is Carrier Of Hindutva, Says Fadnavis; Cites Research To Hail Superiority Of Indian Civilization

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said while some political parties have taken the cover of Hindutva, the BJP is working as the "carrier" of the concept. He also claimed research had proved the DNA of all Indians was essentially the same, which in turn busted several theories on Aryans and Dravidians aimed at showing Indian civilization in a poor light.

The former chief minister was speaking at the release of Marathi version of Shantanu Gupta's book "BJP- Past, Present and Future", translated by Malhar Pande. Hindutva is not a narrow concept, but it is linked to geo-cultural nationalism and the Indian way of living, Fadnavis said.

"Hindutva is not a narrow concept. It is not based on any kind of rituals. Hindutva is linked to geo-cultural nationalism; it is linked to the Indian way of living. It is linked to those who think they belong here (land) and the BJP is working as a carrier of this concept," the senior BJP leader said

Several political parties have taken the cover of Hindutva, but the BJP doesn't need to take that kind of garb, he claimed. "We don't have to pull such garb because our Hindutva is in our blood," Fadnavis said.The BJP will be in the existence for several years or 100 years, but the concept of Hindutva will be till infinity, he said.

Citing findings of research on ancestry, Fadnavis said the DNA of all native Indians is the same, adding that German Indologist Max Muller popularized the theory of Aryan invasion of the Indus Valley and the British later backed it to show their supremacy. "If the aura of any society is destroyed, that society can easily become a slave and all those who invaded us knew this fact. So why did Mughals, others attack Ram Mandir, or the birth place of Lord Krishan? Why was Somnath Temple vandalised? Why Kashi Vishwanath was desecrated," he said.

"Because they wanted to show Hindus that they can be reined in by attacks on their gods. They wanted to show that their culture and gods were superior to yours (Hindus). They could have built a mosque anywhere but the objective was to destroy the aura of Indian society," Fadnavis added

The British too tried to impose a theory that the Aryans cam from outside but this has been debunked by Indian researchers. "When planned cities were discovered during Mohenjodaro and Harappan excavation, the British, in an attempt to show they were superior to us, propagated a theory that Aryans came from central Europe to Indus Valley, pushed the Dravidians to the south and set up these cities. However, our researchers have now debunked the Aryan invasion theory," he claimed.

Fadnavis claimed research had proved that Rakhigadhi Indus Valley Civilization was 5000 years older than the ones at Mohenjodaro and Harappan, adding that DNA testing has now proved that migration happened from India, in the process busting theories on Aryans and Dravidians. This DNA testing has shown that all natives of India, irrespective of any caste and creed, have the same DNA. It shows that Indian civilization was the oldest and that it had shown direction to the world, Fadnavis said.