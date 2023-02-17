'BJP Is Natural Ally For Conservative Party': UK MP Bob Blackman Hails PM Modi

Underlining the need to strengthen the bond between the United Kingdom and India, Bob Blackman, a UK Member of Parliament, noted that the BJP is a natural ally of the Conservative Party.

Blackman, in an interview, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration has revolutionised the Indian economy, which is on course to be the world's largest economy. Blackman, a member of parliament for Harrow East who represents the ruling Conservatives, also discussed the possibility of the free trade agreement that India and the UK are now negotiating.

"As far as I am concerned, I have been a supporter of Overseas Friends of BJP for a very long time. I regard the BJP as the natural ally of the Conservative Party in the UK. The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom and the BJP over here value that friendship and support. He has done a remarkably good job. What we now need to do is build on this friendship," Blackman said.

Who is Bob Blackman?

Bob Blackman has represented the Conservative Party as the Member of Parliament for Harrow East since the 2010 general election. After ousting the Labour Leader from the GLA in June 2004, he served four years as a member of the Greater London Assembly for Brent and Harrow.

Blackman was a councillor for the Preston Ward in Brent for 24 years, according to his website. He led the Brent Conservatives from 1990 to 2010, when he resigned to run as the party's candidate in Harrow East.

He outlined that the United Kingdom has the first Hindu prime minister and that the ruling Conservative Party supports promoting people based on their skills and abilities.

"We have the first Hindu PM, also of Indian origin. We also had the first female prime minister, but we didn't stop there. We had the first Hindu Chancellor, the first Hindu Home Secretary, and the first Hindu Environment Secretary. We also had a Muslim as Chancellor, a Health Secretary, and a number of other jobs. In the Conservative Party, we believe in promoting people on the basis of their abilities and capabilities," said Blackman.

"I say what sort of alternative, who do you back, and why do you back them? I speak in the United Kingdom Parliament on behalf of my constituents, many of whom are of Indian origin. Some 37 per cent are of Indian origin, so it is absolutely right that people think about where they originally came from and their families. They are fourth-generation people, but they still have a love for India, and so they should," he added.