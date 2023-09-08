BJP Is Nervous Of I.N.D.I.A Bloc: Lalu Yadav On Bharat Vs India Row

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in the midst of the Bharat-India name change row, claimed on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "nervous" about the I.N.D.I.A bloc and is attempting to instigate an issue.

"We have formed the INDIA alliance. So the BJP is nervous. They are saying something or the other...," Lalu Prasad Yadav said while speaking to media in Patna.

The RJD leader added that Lord Krishna will ultimately find an answer to the Sanatana Dharma dispute as the Almighty is great.

"Sri Krishna will find a solution. There is nobody greater than the Almighty...," he said.

Giriraj Singh, union minister, questioned Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Lalu Prasad Yadav's silence on the "Sanatana Dharma" issue earlier on Thursday.

Giriraj Singh asked, "It has been five days since Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak? Will these people not open their mouths without destroying Sanatan Dharma?"

"If Rahul, Nitish and Lalu do not apologise, then the country's Sanatana and Bihar's Sanatana will not forgive them," he added further.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on "Sanatana Dharma" provoked a great deal of outrage across the country. In a statement earlier, Udhyanidhi clarified his remarks on "Sanatan Dharma," and attacked the BJP leaders for misrepresenting him as "inciting genocide," and said that they were doing so as a means of self-defence.

Additionally, opposition parties responded earlier this week after Rashtrapati Bhawan issued invites for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of the "President of Bharat."

The opposition said that the centre was resorting to "drama" simply because they banded together and christened their group as I.N.D.I.A. Leaders from the BJP have backed the government's action with optimism.

(With inputs from agencies)