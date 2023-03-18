‘BJP Is Terrified To Conduct Polls’: Ex-CM Omar Abdullah On J&K Elections

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday challenged the BJP-led central government and reiterated his demand for conducting elections early in the union territory. He further alleged that BJP is terrified to conduct polls in the union territory as it fears facing people.

Reiterating his demand to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said, “If BJP is terrified then there won't be elections and if they are ready to face people then there are possibilities of conducting elections.”

He further slammed the Centre for granting the contract for the conduct of various exams to APTECH Limited. Blaming the authorities for the JKSSB paper leaks, Abdullah said, “They were forced to cancel on Aptech, then why did they bring a fraud company? If it was a blacklisted company why did they bring it in before? Companies are fraud, officials are fraud there is no justice for honest people and youth in the valley.”

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah recently informed that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar and other members of the Election Commission have assured them that the Assembly elections in the territory will be conducted ‘soon’.

The development came after a delegation of national and regional leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, led by Farooq Abdullah, signed a memorandum regarding the date of the polls and submitted it to the CEC on Thursday in the national capital.

Why were polls in J&K postponed?

After the Centre revoked the special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, it was expected that the elections will be held after the submission of the Delimitation Commission report. However, Delimitation Commission finalised its two-year-long exercise recommending the creation of six additional Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one more in the Kashmir Valley on May 6, 2022.

Later, with the publication of the final electoral roll, revealing the addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, on November 26 last year, it was expected that the polls might occur soon, but no announcement from the ECI has been made so far.