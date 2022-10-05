BJP Issues First Response To TRS Becoming 'BRS'; Makes Grave Forecast For Telangana CM KCR

On the day, K Chandrasekhar Rao declared Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) as a national party and rechristined itself to Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) attacked KCR, accusing him of betraying the people of Telangana. He said KCR leveraged the emotion of creating Telangana as a seperate state and used it as a bridge for his family to capture the top power structure of the state.

In a major development, aiming at the 2024 general elections, KCR by passing a resolution in the party and also writing to the Election Commission of India, changed the name of the party from Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtriya Samithi, (BRS).

KCR tapped 'the Telangana emotion' to get power: BJP

BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya tweeted and said, "Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi. So KCR has dumped TRS, which tapped into the Telangana emotion, because it served its purpose of catapulting the family to the top of the power structure in the new State. Those who betray people are sure to be doomed."

Telangana Chief Minister KCR on October 5 announced the change in the name of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. A resolution to the effect was passed by the general body meeting of the party chaired by KCR. Subsequently, the TRS general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of India informing the poll body about the change of his party's name.

KCR's national ambition

A decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps might emerge as contenders for the Prime Minister's post in 2024. Owing to the threat posed by BJP in Telangana, KCR has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of PM Modi over a number of issues. In February, he visited Mumbai along with a delegation comprising his daughter K Kavitha, actor Prakash Raj and other TRS leaders and met both then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as well as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Notably, HD Kumaraswamy was present to witness the inception of the BRS.