BJP Issues Three-line Whip To Its Lok Sabha Members To Be Present In House; Know Why

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and asked them to be present in the house till February 13. The BJP MPs are expecting heavy business in the house in the coming days as some important decisions might be taken.

According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi, the budget session of the parliament, which commenced on January 31, will conclude on April 6. As many as 27 sittings will be spread over 66 days with a normal recess in between.

The three-line whip by the BJP comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Lok Sabha in the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President, gave a befitting reply to the Opposition. However, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi mentioned that he was dissatisfied with the PM's answers.

The Congress leader said he didn't answer several allegations made against him in the parliament. He also demanded an enquiry on Adani based on the Hindenburg report as he believes that the government is trying to protect the businessman.

PM Modi's reply on the 'Motion of Thanks' is expected to begin at 2 pm today in Rajya Sabha. Congress MP KC Venugopal, commenting on the PM's expected Rajya Sabha address, said, "Yesterday the country was expecting an answer from the PM on the Adani issue. ..If govt don't want to hide anything then why they are running away from JPC... We are expecting an answer from the PM in Rajya Sabha today"