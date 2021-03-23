BJP Issues Whip To All Its Lok Sabha Members; Asks Them To Be Present In Parliament Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a whip to all its members in Lok Sabha and asked them to be present in the House on March 23, requesting support for the government's stand on "very important legislative business", which is to be taken up in the ongoing Budget session on Tuesday.

BJP issues whip to all party members

BJP's chief whip Rakesh Singh in a release said, "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021." READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted after testing COVID positive, currently stable: AIIMS

The released addresses to all BJP members also mentioned that all members of the party in Lok Sabha are requested to be positive in the Parliament throughout the day on Tuesday and support the government's stand. It is important to note here that previously on Friday, a whip was issued to all BJP members requesting their presence on Monday.

As per reports, the discussion on Finance Bill is one of the top agenda of legislative business in Parliament on Tuesday as the government intends to pass the bill on Tuesday and this is probably the reason why the ruling party has issued the whip. Earlier, on March 17 the Lok Sabha has passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw Rs 117.16 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of its programmes and schemes.

The first part of the session began on January 29, with the President's address. The address was boycotted by 20 Opposition parties, including Congress, to extend support to the protesting farmers who have been demanding complete rollback of the three farm laws.

The budget was presented on February 1. As many as 117 Members took part in the General Discussion on Union Budget and 173 Members participated in Zero Hour discussions. The first part of the session was disrupted several times as the opposition demanded a separate discussion on the farm laws. The session concluded on February 15.

(Image: PTI)