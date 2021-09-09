BJP, JDU Leaders Among 3 Accused For Gangraping 16-year-old; MP BJP Expels Party Leader

Madhya Pradesh BJP on Thursday cancelled the primary membership of a local leader who was arrested by the police for gangraping a minor girl along with a JDU leader and the third accused, who is a petrol pump owner.

The three accused were arrested by the police from Bhopal on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, who was pushed into prostitution. The three accused were identified as Manish Nayak; BJP’s Dindori District office secretary, Dinesh Awadhiya; JDU Dindori District President and Amit Soni, petrol pump owner.



"The arrested trio has been charged for rape under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012," additional SP (ASP-Bhopal) Rajesh Bhadoriya said on Wednesday.

16-year-old from Haryana gangraped in MP

The minor girl hails from Haryana and was pushed into prostitution by a woman who had brought her from Agra to Bhopal, the police said. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Bhopal SP, Sai Krishna Thota informed that the girl was raped by the accused persons a month ago in a hotel room and police started the investigation as soon as the girl reached out.



The girl informed the police that she was taken to the MP Nagar hotel by her relative who had reportedly abandoned the victim. The girl had filed a complaint at the Ashoka Garden police station on August 19 after which the police started the investigation.

The accused were identified and nabbed on the basis of CCTV footage acquired by the police from the hotel. The SP further informed, “The girl was brought from Agra by a woman. In her complaint, she levelled rape allegations against three people, all three arrested from Dindori on the basis of hotel footage.”

The BJP has acted stringently on the issue and has removed Manish Nayak, who served as former Mandal President and presently as office secretary, from his position. The arrested BJP leader's wife is a corporator at the Dindori Nagar Palika Parishad.

Image: ANI/ Representative Image