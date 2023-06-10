BJP-JJP Alliance In Haryana Rocky? Dushyant Chautala Has This To Say

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday reiterated his statement on the BJP-JJP tie-up saying that the alliance was forged to give a stable government in the state and nobody has done anyone a favour.

Speaking to reporters, Chautala said, "The alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and JJP was forged under the leadership of Union home minister Amit Shah to run a stable government in the state. After discussion and agreement, both parties formed an alliance. I don't think anyone has done anyone a favour."

He also spoke on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "The party has started working on all the 10 seats (Lok Sabha). We will start our campaign starting from the first week of July."

'The day there will be any Talkhi...': Dushyant Chautala

Earlier on Friday, Chautala said that both parties want to walk together, when asked about rumors of 'bitterness' in the alliance. Speaking to reporters, the DyCM said, "Both the parties had discussed ways to maintain a stable government in the state and only after that the alliance was forged with mutual consent. It was neither my nor BJP’s compulsion."

"State needed a stable government and we delivered on that. Today, Haryana is making progress," he said. Furthermore, the JJP leader said that from the beginning of the BJP-JJP alliance, he has been hearing that it won’t last three months with others saying it will break within a year.

“The day there will be any talkhi (bitterness in relations), I think you (media) people won’t even get a chance to ask,” Chautala said. “I am very clear that state should have a stable government and it should progress and with this thought, I am doing my work and I think others, who are a part of this government, are also doing the same,” he added.

When asked if BJP and JJP will fight the next year’s election in alliance, the DyCM said, “The leadership of the two parties will decide that and I think both parties want to walk together”.

BJP will gain more if they break the alliance with JJP: Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan

On Thursday, four Independent MLAs, including MLA Sombir Sangwan, all of whom are supporting the Khattar government, met BJP's incharge of Haryana Biplab Deb in Delhi.

After meeting Deb, Sangwan spoke on the BJP-JJP alliance and claimed that people are unhappy with it. "As far as I am concerned, BJP is at a loss with the continuation of this alliance," he said.

Claiming that the people of the state are unhappy with the JJP, he said that if the alliance continues, the BJP will have to bear the brunt. “Twenty-five percent more people will connect with BJP if this alliance breaks,” Sangwan said, claiming that the saffron party did not need JJP for a stable government as it enjoyed the support of most Independents.

On the other hand, HLP chief and MLA Gopal Kanda, whose party also supports the Khattar government, met Deb in the national capital on Friday. Like Sangwan, Kanda also felt that BJP did not need JJP’s support. “Even if JJP is not with BJP, there is no danger to the government and it will still run,” Kanda said.

Political scenario in Haryana Assembly

The 2019 Haryana Assembly polls resulted in the BJP securing victory in 40 out of the 90 seats in the House. However, the party's seat count increased to 41 after winning the Adampur bypolls last year. In a surprising turn of events, the BJP forged an alliance with the JJP, which had won 10 seats, despite being rivals during the elections. This alliance ultimately led to the formation of the government in Haryana.

As the current composition of the House stands, the BJP holds 41 seats, the Congress party has 30 seats, and the JJP has 10 seats. Additionally, out of the seven Independent members, six have extended their support to the BJP. Furthermore, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the HLP each have one member, both of whom are also supporting the government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

