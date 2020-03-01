BJP Karnataka Claims Amulya Leona Has Made 'paid-protest' Confessions To Police

BJP Karnataka, making another claim, said that "paid protester" Amulya Leona had confessed to the Police that the organisers bore the cost of her expenses. Furthermore, questioned the 'spontaneity' of the protests that have been staged against the BJP-led government across the country for over two months now.

Calling it a "long civilisation war", the BJP Karnataka through its twitter handle said, "Remember Amulya Leona, who shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" at protests against CAA? The paid protestor confesses to the Police that her expenses and speeches are taken care by organisers. Do you still think these protests are spontaneous? Realise. You are in a long civilisation war!" The BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle has previously come under the scanner for their contentious tweets against the anti-CAA protestors.

On February 21, the residence of the student activist was vandalised after she raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had claimed that the activist - Amulya Leona had links with Maoist groups. Moreover, he claimed that it was important to investigate the organisation who supported Amulya.

Amulya Leona case

A Bengaluru court extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Feb 20, till March 5. The 19-year old student was sent to 14-day judicial custody for her actions in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi said over the issue.

A sedition case has been registered against Amulya. According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against the girl.

