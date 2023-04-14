BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Surender Matiala Shot Dead By Bike-borne Assailants In Delhi

A BJP leader was shot dead at his office located on Matiala Road in the Dwarka district of the national capital by two unknown bike-borne assailants on Friday evening. The deceased, who has been identified as Surender Matiala, was the president of Najafgarh District Kisan Morcha and had also contested in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD's) election. Deputy Commission of Police (Dwarka district), M Harshvardhan has confirmed the incident. The DCP said, "An incident of firing has been reported from the area of Bindapur police station, in which a 60-year-old male, Surender was shot dead. He was sitting in his office at the time of incident."

The DCP has said that multiple police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Delhi | A 60-year-old man, Surendra Matiala, shot dead in Matiala area in Dwarka. He was sitting in his office at the time of the incident. He was an ex-councillor. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused: DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

According to the police official, the motive behind the murder is not clear yet. Police are investigating the incident from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the incident. CCTVs installed at nearby areas at the spot are being analysed to trace the accused.

As per reports, he was shot multiple times by the attackers, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.