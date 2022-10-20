BJP Lambasts AAP Over Stubble Burning & Pollution; Questions Kejriwal's 'bio Decomposer'

Incidents of stubble burning have started increasing rapidly, especially in Punjab. This is not only bringing down the air quality of the state, but polluting the national capital as well. Both these regions come under the governance of the Aam Aadmi Party. Expressing concerns over the issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party over the continuous stubble burning and asked the Delhi CM "what happened to the bio decomposer?"

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla shared a video of stubble burning in Punjab's Amritsar, and said:

Stubble burning on in Punjab! What happened to the bio decomposer Kejriwal ji ? https://t.co/TCIrl9TYuJ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 20, 2022

This comes after Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the Delhi government will start spraying Pusa bio-decomposer in agricultural fields to prevent stubble burning in the capital.

Pollution increases with stubble burning

On Wednesday, the Centre said that the Punjab government has not taken adequate steps to prevent farm fires. At an inter-ministerial meeting on the issue of crop residue burning in Delhi-NCR, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed concern that the Punjab government has not been able to take coordinated actions to contain farm fires in the state.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned that the status of paddy straw management in Haryana is "significantly better than that in Punjab", according to the environment ministry's statement. "Till October 15, the trend of fire events was less as compared to last year but now it has started growing rapidly, especially in Punjab," the statement read. The Punjab chief secretary was asked to control the increasing rate of fire events in Amritsar and to ensure a 50 per cent reduction in cases of farm fires in the state in comparison to last year.

On the other hand, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday directed authorities to enact stage two of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries, with "very poor" air quality predicted in Delhi-NCR by Saturday.

(With Agency Inputs)