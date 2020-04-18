BJP MP Lashes Out At AIMIM Leader For Stopping Health Workers From Quarantining A Family

BJP Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday lashed out at Deputy Mayor Idris Khan belonging to AIMIM for allegedly stopping a family from being quarantined or tested for COVID-19. Dharmapuri also alleged that the police are denying to make any official statement on actions taken against Khan over the same.

“Idris Khan has prevented the family from being quarantined or tested for COVID-19 in Nizamabad, in spite of the family’s willingness to be tested or quarantined. He was supposedly slapped with various sections of the law, but the police are denying to make any official statement whether they are going to arrest him or not,” Dharmapuri told ANI.

“The police will not disclose FIR details even if they claim to have arrested him. There is also a possibility that he was just given a mere warning and was left without registering any case,” Dharmapuri told ANI.

Castigating the AIMIM further for preventing the COVID-19 health workers from doing their duty Dharmapuri said, “This is not the first time AIMIM has thwarted the COVID-19 warriors from doing their duty. In the first few days of lockdown, they have hurled abuses at medical and health professionals. Their attitude is proving fatal for the state in terms of a surge in positive cases.

COVID-19 cases in India

With 52 cases, Nizambad ranks second in COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana after Hyderabad (with 345 positive cases). India has reported 1,443 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 14,378, while the death toll stands at 480.

On Friday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research released data stating that 3.35 lakh tests had been conducted till 9 pm, of which 14,098 people had tested positive. The Council conducted 31,083 tests on Friday, and reported 1,443 positive cases of the virus. The Council has been testing at the rate of roughly 9% of the total tests every day.

