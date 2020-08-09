BJP Leader Abdul Hamid Najar Shot By Terrorists In Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

In a shocking development, another BJP leader in Jammu Kashmir has been shot at by unknown gunmen on Sunday, August 9. As per sources, he was shot by terrorists during his morning walk this morning. The leader named Abdul Hamid Najar is BJP OBC District President and associated with the party for the last 5-6 years, inform sources. He got injured after the firing and has been shifted to Hospital. Budgam SSP confirmed the incident.

Earlier on August 5, terrorists killed BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. On July 15, BJP leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla was kidnapped by unknown men but was rescued by Jammu Kashmir Police. In July, Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari and his family were attacked. In June, Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by terrorists.