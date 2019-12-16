BJP Hails Judiciary For Kuldeep Sengar's Conviction In The Unnao Rape Case

BJP leader Anila Singh on Monday said that the decision of the court was perfectly right for conviction of former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Singh said that if Sengar is found guilty he deserves to be punished. BJP leader and former party MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been convicted in the Unnao rape case. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court reserved its verdict on December 10 in the case of kidnapping and rape of the woman in 2017, when she was a minor.

Speaking to Republic TV Anila Singh said, "I totally believe in the judiciary system and if the court has decided that he is guilty then definitely he must be guilty. I am no one to make any remarks on it. Whatever he has done he has to be punished for that."

Further addressing the allegation by oppositions she said, "Congress party's national president himself was accused of rape and the case went till Supreme court. And if we talk about the Samajwadi party's supremo, he has a different thought process so let's just not talk about it."

Case against Kuldeep Sengar

On July 28 this year, the woman who had accused Sengar was severely injured after the car in which she was traveling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. During the trial in the rape case which was held in-camera, thirteen prosecution witnesses and nine defense witnesses were examined. The mother and uncle of the rape survivor were the main witnesses in the case.

A special court was also held at AIIMS hospital here to record the statement of the rape survivor, who was admitted thereafter she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow following the car crash. The woman and her family have been provided CRPF security as per the apex court's orders. They have now been shifted to rented accommodation in the national capital with the assistance of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019. The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

