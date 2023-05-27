BJP Leader Annamalai Demands Apology From Congress For Making 'bogus' Remark On Sengol

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Ananmalia has demanded the Congress party to apologise for making a "bogus" remark over Sengol, which will be installed in the new Parliament building that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Congress party has come under fire ever since its senior leader, Jairam Ramesh, said that there is 'no documented evidence' of Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari, or Nehru describing the Sengol used as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

On Friday, Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, the Shaivite mutt, also slammed Congress for making such remarks and said the claim made by the Congress party about the sceptre is fake. The Shaivite mutt further said, Congress leader's comments were false and there were multiple documented sources both within the organisation and outside.

Releasing an official statement on the same, the mutt said, "Our Adheenam honoured the invitation of Rajaji, and we got a Sengol made, gave it to Lord Mountbatten, got it back from him, and presented it to Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru in an elaborate ritual. The Swami who presented it to Nehru also made it clear that this Sengol is a symbol of self-rule."

Anamalai slams Congress for making 'shameless' remark on Sengol

On Twitter, Anamalai lashed out at Congress, saying, "It was Jallikattu before, and now it is the Sengol. The Congress has an endless hatred for Tamil culture. Unfortunately, His Holiness Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam is compelled to give a press statement to clarify this matter. His Holiness Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam has confirmed that they were invited to officiate the transfer of power."

Why is the Sengol significant

Crafted by the famous jewellers from Chennai, the historic sceptre, 'Sengol', will be placed in the new Parliament building. It will be installed close to the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on May 28. The Sengol was handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by Lord Mountbatten on August 14, 1947, to indicate the transfer of power.