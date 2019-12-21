BJP Leader Ashwini Upadhyay: People Having Problem With NRC Should Approach SC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay on Saturday said that people having problems and issues with NRC and CAA should approach the Supreme Court. Earlier on December 16. he moved to the Supreme Court seeking an SIT probe into the violence in connection with the amended Citizenship Act. In his plea, Ashwini Upadhyay demanded CBI, NIA or a Court-monitored inquiry into the protests or violence that took place in Jamia Milia University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and in West Bengal. He also said that the Supreme Court should supervise the investigation.