BJP Leader Backs Kashmiri Pandits, Says Dozen Offices Can Be Shut 'to Save Lives'

Union Minister and BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh has come out in support of protesting Kashmir Pandit employees. In a strongly-worded statement in support of the demand of Kashmiri Pandits, Singh said he would prefer a dozen government offices to close to save lives. "I would say if the life of a person is under threat it is better to close one dozen offices to save a life. Saving a life is more important," said Dr Jitendra Singh addressing reporters.

The Union Minister's comment came after Mehbooba Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Kashmiri Pandits should be relocated until they feel safe.

"The root cause should be understood. They are being given a diktat to join office or their salaries will be stopped. People have suffered a lot. Kashmiri Pandits in the valley have been suffering for many days. Their demand should be heard and they should be relocated for sometime until they feel safe," Mufli said.

This comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley will not be paid their salaries if they do not report to their offices.

It is worth noting that since May 13, when Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead, Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting across Kashmir demanding the relocation of community members employed in the Union Territory to workplaces in safer locations.

According to sources, earlier in the day, two BJP general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikai reached Jammu and met with Kashmiri Pandits protesting in the valley and promised to address their demands.

'No salary for sitting at home': Manoj Sinha

On Wednesday, December 21, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of minority community employees, including Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley, and sent out a message to those protesting for transfer saying no salaries would be paid for sitting at home.

Sinha made the remark amid the ongoing protest by migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees who left the Valley for Jammu in May following the targeted killings of their two colleagues — Rahul Bhat and Rajni Bhalla. The protesting employees have been seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha said, "They are on a strike and I was in constant touch with them and made sincere efforts to address all their long-pending issues. Almost all of them were transferred to district headquarters in consultation with district commissioners, superintendents of police and other government functionaries."