BJP Leader Slams Oppn, Says 'protests Should Happen Over The Plight Of Minorities In Pak'

National vice-president of the BJP Baijayant Jay Panda slammed the opposition for supporting the anti-CAA protests and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark over the "atrocities on minorities in Pakistan".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is absolutely right in saying that protests should happen over the plight of minorities in Pakistan. The CAA does not impact any Indian citizen...The protests should be on the suffering of the minorities in Pakistan," Panda said while speaking to ANI.

"This CAA will give citizenship to the people who have escaped persecution. Their countries did not have a neutral constitution like India.They are still in great distress.The minority groups have reduced drastically. We should protest on such problems," the BJP leader added.

Panda's statement comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress for opposing the newly-enacted law and for not speaking against Pakistan during the anti-CAA protests.

Amit Shah claims that BJP will not rollback CAA

Home Minister Amit Shah during his fiery speech in Jodhpur Rally has also slammed the opposition for spreading unrest and misleading the nation over the amended Citizenship Act. Shah said that the BJP will not back an inch over CAA and assured the people while reiterating that the Act will not snatch citizenship from anyone and that it will give citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam had spread across the country with protests in universities like Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University which took a violent turn with stone-pelting and damaging public property. The clash between police and protesters resulted in alleged lathi-charge, use of tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Many sections of the nation criticized the alleged brutal police action. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the protests.

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

