BJP Leader Chandrakant Patil Slams Congress Over Savarkar Remark

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over Savarkar. In addition, Patil said that Savarkar was a faith for BJP and not a subject for politics. Patil further said that Savarkar contributed to India's freedom struggle.

'I am not Rahul Savarkar' remark

Earlier, defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for the truth. Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.