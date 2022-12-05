BJP Leader Fails To Appear In Court In Attempted Murder Case, Show-cause Notice Issued To SHO

A court here on Monday pulled up a local police station in-charge after former BJP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and four others accused in a nine-year-old attempt to murder case failed to appear before it despite non-bailable warrants issued against them.

Taking serious note of the non-appearance of the accused in the case of attempt to murder student leader Sudhir Ojha, special judge, MP-MLA court, Hussain Ahmed Ansari issued a show-cause notice to the in-charge of the Ballia City police station for not being able to arrest them.

The court fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in the matter, the student leader's advocate Dinesh Tiwari said.

The court had issued the non-bailable warrants against all the five accused on December 2 while rejecting their applications for exemption from attendance.

The court in its judgement on November 22 had ordered framing of additional charges under sections 307 (assault with intent to kill) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code against all five of them.

On November 29, it had ordered all the five accused to surrender on December 2.

Student leader Ojha filed a case against the five for attempted murder on January 15, 2013 at the Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya in the Kotwali area of Ballia city.