BJP leader Jagdambika Pal while commenting on Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment said that the comment is shameful and disrespectful towards the country. He added that cases like Nirbhaya, Unnao, etc should not be politicised. In fact, the opposition should suggest in the Parliament on what can be done to make the laws stronger.

While commenting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, Pal said, "The year of 2019 will be written in golden letters in the history."