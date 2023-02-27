Last Updated:

BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar Nominated As Member Of NCW, Thanks PM Modi For Responsibility

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also congratulated Sundar and said the appointment is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women's rights.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Khushbu Sundar

Image: PTI


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive committee member Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a period of three years. The other two women nominated along with her are Mamta Kumari and Delina Khongdup.

"In pursuance of Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 (20 of 1990), the Central Government hereby nominates the following persons as Members in the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a period of three years for the date of assumption of charge, or till the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earliest: (i) Mrs Mamta Kumari (ii) Smt Delina Khongdup (iii) Ms Khushboo Sundar," an official order said.

Taking to Twitter, Khushbu Sundar said, "I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind@NCWIndia."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai congratulates Sundar

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also congratulated Sundar and said the appointment is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women's rights.

“On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, congratulations to @BJP4India National executive committee member Smt. @khushsundar avl for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women. This is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights!" Annamalai said.

Khushbu Sundar had joined BJP in October 2020 and contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. She is currently the BJP's National Executive committee member.

First Published:
COMMENT