BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar Nominated As Member Of NCW, Thanks PM Modi For Responsibility

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive committee member Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a period of three years. The other two women nominated along with her are Mamta Kumari and Delina Khongdup.

"In pursuance of Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 (20 of 1990), the Central Government hereby nominates the following persons as Members in the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a period of three years for the date of assumption of charge, or till the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earliest: (i) Mrs Mamta Kumari (ii) Smt Delina Khongdup (iii) Ms Khushboo Sundar," an official order said.

Taking to Twitter, Khushbu Sundar said, "I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind@NCWIndia."

I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind@NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/Tm5GTJPEDe — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 27, 2023

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai congratulates Sundar

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also congratulated Sundar and said the appointment is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women's rights.

“On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, congratulations to @BJP4India National executive committee member Smt. @khushsundar avl for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women. This is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights!" Annamalai said.

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, congratulations to @BJP4India National executive committee member Smt. @khushsundar avl for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women.



This is a recognition of her relentless pursuit & fight for women's rights! pic.twitter.com/ztwiQ8DCoN — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 27, 2023

Khushbu Sundar had joined BJP in October 2020 and contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. She is currently the BJP's National Executive committee member.