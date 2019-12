BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan told the media that the state leaders opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act must respect the decision of the Centre. Speaking about the Muslim community being excluded from the Act, Kummanam said that the Muslim community does not face religious intolerance in countries such as Pakistan and Afganistan as they are in majority. Hence, the act is an aid to the persecuted minorities in those countries who wish to settle in India, he added.