BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee In Tears Talking About Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | WATCH

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, on July 21, broke down during a press conference while recalling an alleged incident of sexual assault by TMC workers on a female party candidate. The incident is said to have occurred on July 8 in the Howrah district of West Bengal which was one of the locations which saw large-scale violence during the Panchayat poll.

"We are also women, we want our daughters to be safe (in Bengal)," Chatterjee said while wiping her tears. "Yesterday, the Prime Minister spoke about the women of Manipur. But he addressed all the states for our daughters that law and order should be strong in all the states," she further said adding, "We also want that you talk about us (in Bengal)."

#WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down as she recounts an alleged incident of sexual assault by TMC workers of a BJP candidate during Panchayat polls on 8th July in Howrah district of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/45VdDGqDXi — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

The Hoogly MP's allegation comes after a BJP candidate claimed that she was physically molested by TMC workers on July 8, the day of the panchayat elections. According to the victim, she was stripped naked and paraded in Dakshin Panchla in Howrah district. A similar incident came to light on July 18 from Manipur where three women were subjected to similar torture.

Locket Chatterjee targets Congress for silence on Bengal violence

Calling the Manipur incident "highly unfortunate," Chatterjee said that what has happened in West Bengal "is equally shameful." "The elections held in Bengal have not been 'Panchayat Elections' but 'Khoon Ka Chunaav'. These elections were nothing but a shameful phase of violence and atrocities against women," she said.

The West Bengal elections on July 8 were marred by violence across several districts in the state. As many as 18 people, most from the ruling TMC died on the day of the elections. In total, 36 casualties were recorded in Bengal since the day the elections were announced on June 8.

During the press conference, Chatterjee also targeted the Congress party for joining TMC supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. She also called out Sonia Gandhi for being silent on assault on women in Bengal. "Congress has also joined Mamta Banerjee now. That is why both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are silent. These people cry in other states, but they are silent in West Bengal," she said.